Plan to boost electric vehicles in Arizona gets regulator approval

Arizonans could see faster adoption of electric cars — and perhaps have more confidence in keeping their own EVs juiced up — after state regulators approved the final phase of a statewide “transportation electrification” plan.

But new standards governing Arizona’s shift to cleaner energy are on hold, after the Arizona Corporation Commission at its open meeting on Wednesday punted on proposed new rules that would require state-regulated utilities, including Tucson Electric Power, to go 100% carbon-free by 2070.

The ACC is now planning to take up the energy rules at its next open meeting in January.

The electric-vehicle plan approved Wednesday follows ACC approval of individual EV support plans filed by TEP and Arizona Public Service Co. at the end of 2019.

Under an initial EV plan approved in 2019, the utilities have already rolled out incentives for customers to charge EVs at home and special rates for businesses that want to charge employee or fleet EVs or companies that offer public EV charging. TEP's sister rural utility, UniSource Electric, is working on similar plans under a separate process.