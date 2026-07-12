With this change, OMB said agencies will be able to use their discretion and restrict funding for broadly defined policy areas, such as undefined concepts like “anti-American values,” which Díaz de la Rubia said brings in subjective criteria, that go beyond scientific merit, to decide who gets research funding. This would lead to institutions not knowing which activities are allowed and what are the boundaries of the research scope.

This will ultimately constrain innovation, he said.

UA Faculty Chair Leila Hudson said she and other faculty members appreciated Díaz de la Rubia’s response to OMB and approach to the conversation, saying the memo he put out was well-articulated. She said it conveyed clearly that “anything that introduces subjective or unclear or poorly defined standards is, at the broadest level, not going to improve the federal grant making process.”

She said if you’re going to approve research grants in the federal funding process, it needs to be done “around well-defined, stable, and non-political frameworks and concepts that can be objectively complied with.”

“I think what they did in that memo that was very good — without being in any way inappropriately political — was merely to focus on the processes of merit-based, peer-reviewed qualities that are absolutely essential to research excellence at any particular institution, at any particular project, or across the board nationally.”

The OMB proposal states that there will be restrictions on international collaborations moving forward and increased scrutiny of foreign relationships and affiliations, but doesn’t relate these restrictions to any specific risks.