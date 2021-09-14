Popular steakburger chain coming to midtown Tucson

A corner along the Sunshine Mile will soon have a steakburger and custard shop.

Broadway and Treat Custard Realty LLC bought .85 of an acre of vacant land at 2744 E. Broadway to construct a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant and drive-thru.

The shop sells single-, double- and triple-patty burgers, hot dogs and a myriad of custard treats.

Freddy's opened its first local shop at 3725 W. Orange Grove Road in 2011 and has added three locations in Tucson, Oro Valley and Vail.

Nancy McClure and Josh Ash, with CBRE, represented the seller, Semro Family Investments LLC, in the $640,000 sale. The buyer was represented by Justin DBiase, with Kidder Mathews, in Phoenix.

The Sunshine Mile — Broadway between Euclid Avenue and Country Club Road — is undergoing a road widening project that could be complete by the end of the year.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Lind Commons LLC bought the 52-unit Palo Verde Terrace Apartments, 3493 E. Lind Road, from 5330 Bellevue Investments LLC for $3.6 million. Joseph Chaplik and Joe Boyle, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, handled the sale.

Pueblo Cielo LLC bought the 20-unit Pueblo Court complex at 2245 S. Sixth Ave. from P.C. Terra Enterprises LLC for $1.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Sunland Asphalt & Construction Co. leased 17,520 square feet at 2850 E. Valencia Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

Spin leased 4,411 square feet at Central Town Business Park, 4925 E. 29th St., from Presson Corp. Robert Glaser, Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

GTX Personal Training LLC leased 4,000 square feet from Little Group LLC at 8351 E. Broadway. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord and Jordan Simon, and Venture West Real Estate Services LLC, represented the tenant.

HotWorx leased 2,000 square feet at The Plaza at Williams Centre, 5340 E. Broadway, for an infrared sauna and hot exercise studio. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliott. Jonathan Najjar and Shiv Nanji, of Morrow Hill LLC, represented the tenant.

Prim & Plated Cookie LLC, doing business as Crumbl Cookies, leased 1,600 square feet at The Landing shopping center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19. John C. Buette, with Boss Capital Development LLC, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

