Rancho Sahuarita builds virtual community during COVID-19 pandemic

Billed as a community with lots of interaction among residents and group activities, Rancho Sahuarita has attracted young families to retirees over its 20-year existence.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone indoors.

“Our community has always been focused on being together, so the big question was how do we continue to build community without being able to be together?” said Jeremy Sharpe, managing partner of Rancho Sahuarita, just south of Tucson. “Early on, there wasn’t a lot of direction on how to gather safely or open amenities safely.”

It didn’t take long for management to start hearing from residents about their desire to connect with neighbors somehow and offering to help those in need.

“We never had virtual programming until the pandemic,” Sharpe said.

An initiative called Home Matters was launched in the community, and events included walkthrough coffee socials, garden starter kit giveaways, online coloring contests, cooking classes, drive-in movies and Zooms with Santa Claus or pet pictures with the jolly old fellow.

When Ed and Sal Lytle bought their home in 2014, it was the connected community that attracted them.