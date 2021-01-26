Raytheon shares rise as fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street forecasts

Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp. rose Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue and profits that beat analysts’ expectations.

The parent of Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense posted fourth-quarter sales of $16.4 billion and adjusted sales of $16.6 billion, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to pummel its commercial aviation units, Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace.

The company posted net income of $146 million, or 10 cents per share, after 64 cents per share in non-recurring charges including accounting adjustments related to the April 2020 merger of United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. that formed Raytheon Technologies.

When adjusted for the special charges, Raytheon’s adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents and its adjusted sales of $16.6 billion beat analyst expectations.

After jumping more than 4% in early trading, Raytheon shares closed Tuesday at $67.20, up 92 cents or about 1.4%.

CUTTING COSTS, SAVING CASH

Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said the fourth-quarter results exceeded the company’s expectations as it continued to control costs and reap the financial benefits of the merger.