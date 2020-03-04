Robots are managing a new greenhouse dedicated to corn production near Marana

A new automated greenhouse devoted to the production of corn has opened near Marana.

The Crop Sciences Division of Bayer opened the 9-acre site at 9475 N. Sanders Road with the equivalent of 190 acres of field corn production that is managed and recorded by robots.

Bayer broke ground on the facility about three years ago because of the sunshine, which is essential to corn crops, said Matt Lingard, site lead at the new facility.

The greenhouse will grow conventional corn and genetically modified corn that is herbicide resistant and with organic insecticide so corn worms are repelled.

The company expects to be in full production later this month.

After the corn plants leave the greenhouse, they will go to a field testing site to determine their ability to be transplanted, Lingard said.

"At the greenhouse, we baby them and give them everything they possibly want," he said. "But then we want to test our seeds in the fields so they will never go from the greenhouse directly to a farmer's field."

The end user will be farmers around the world, from the midwest to Europe, Africa and South America.