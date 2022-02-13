Social Security & You: Happy Valentine's Day, Honey ─ Do You Want Flowers or Social Security Benefits?

So, if you go with your plan, it would take you guys 319 months, or more than 26 years, to make up the money you’d lose by not going with your wife’s plan.

As I said, I’m not a financial planner. But I think your wife is a very smart woman!

Q: I am my full retirement age — 66 and 4 months. My wife is 62. I’ve paid the max into Social Security all my life. My wife has worked outside the home for only a short time and isn’t due anything on her own Social Security record. I’m not in the best of health. I’m trying to figure out what to do about Social Security. My goal is to make sure my wife gets the highest widow’s benefit possible. So, what should I do?

A: Well, if your goal is just to make sure your wife gets the highest widow’s benefits, then you’d want to wait until 70 to file because you will get about 130% of your full retirement rate. And your wife would get the same when you die.

And just so you know, if you should die before reaching age 70, your wife’s widow’s rate would be based on what you would have been due at the time of death. For example, if you die at age 69, your wife would get about 120% of your full rate.