Southern Arizona banks, credit unions remain strong despite COVID-19 woes

That followed $2.1 million in income in 2019, continuing a turnaround for Commerce led by John P. Lewis, a longtime Arizona banker who stepped down as CEO last year and plans to retire in April.

Commerce also had been ordered by regulators to raise its capital levels in 2013, but the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. lifted its consent order in 2017 after the bank raised $13 million in new capital from local investors.

Among major national banks operating here, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase posted sharply lower earnings in 2020, with Wells Fargo’s income dropping to $3.5 billion from nearly $20 billion in 2019.

Overall, the banking industry reported full-year 2020 net income of $147.9 billion, down 36.5% from 2019, mainly because they set aside more money to cover potential loan losses related to the pandemic-caused economic slowdown, the FDIC said.

Bauer noted that those losses are largely theoretical at this point, and “the majority of federally insured banks and credit unions have prepared for a worst-case scenario.”

Despite the lower income, all of the major banks retained their four-star and five-star, “superior” Bauer ratings.