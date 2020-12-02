Sundt Construction, Oro Valley recognized for various projects

Sundt Construction: Engineering News-Record Southwest selected the Banner-University Medical Center tower and the Interstate 10 interchange at Ina Road as the 2020 best Health Care and Highway/Bridge projects. ENR is the construction industry’s principal trade publication.
The joint-venture team of Sundt/DPR broke ground in 2016 to construct the $275 million Banner-University Medical Center Tucson. The project included a nine-story, 670,000-square-foot tower, which replaced a 40-year-old portion of the hospital and additional renovation work.
The I-10 Ina Road project included reconstructing the interchange at Ina Road as a precast concrete bridge overpass to I-10.
It also included several street improvements, channel construction, drainage, retaining walls, signals, lighting, and utility relocation. Of the various improvements made, the most notable is the bridge to take traffic over the Union Pacific Railroad and break up delays on a heavily used four-lane road.
Town of Oro Valley: The town of Oro Valley was recognized with three awards from the Arizona Planning Association, the American Public Works Association’s Arizona chapter, and the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association.
The town’s planning division received the Arizona Planning Association Public Outreach 2020 Award award for its work on the General Plan Amendment. The planning division worked with the information technology department and communications to produce informational videos and host Zoom neighborhood meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arizona chapter of the American Public Works Association’s 2020 Project of the Year for transportation projects less than $5 million went to Oro Valley’s public works department for the Moore Road/La Cañada Drive roundabout project.
The town’s Parks and Recreation Department received the 2020 Youth Enrichment Award from the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association. The Art + STEM = STEAM Summer Camp at Steam Pump Ranch was recognized by the association. It is an alternative to traditional summer programs with an emphasis on art and STEM, for children ages 6 to 12, taught within the setting and context of a historic ranch.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
