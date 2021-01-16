Thousands now eligible for Tucson Electric Power low-income discounts

Customers can apply for Lifeline rates using an online form or download an application that can be emailed, faxed or sent via regular mail.

Those without internet access can call TEP and have an application form sent to them, Barrios noted.

Customers attest they fall under the income limits for their family size and authorize TEP to contact any authority necessary and to supply documentation to verify the accuracy of the information.

Lifeline program participants are required to reapply every year.

THROWING MORE CUSTOMERS A LIFELINE

Wildfire’s Zwick said TEP is making progress.

“I think all utilities have an underenrollment issue, that’s not necessarily a criticism of the company, because I think TEP has done a lot with outreach,” she said. “What we’re encouraging is that this becomes an even higher priority, to make sure families are aware of all the bill assistance that is available.”

TEP’s Barrios said the company is doing what it can to widen its outreach on Lifeline and other programs to help low-income customers.