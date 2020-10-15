Tucson airport breaks ground on $300M airfield improvements project

McClardy and other speakers at the groundbreaking lauded the cooperation among the stakeholder group that planned for the project, besides the Tucson Airport Authority including the city of Tucson, Pima County, the Air Force, the Air National Guard and Raytheon.

To make the project work required a complex series of land acquisitions and swaps to reconfigure the airfield and give Raytheon more buffer space to the south, with some transactions still to be finalized, Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley said.

“This is a really complicated and complex project that required a team effort,” Bewley said. “We may not have always been on the scrimmage line at the same time, but we got over the goal line.”

The cost estimate for the project has grown from $218 million a few years ago to an estimated $300 million. Construction will be done in phases to avoid disrupting air service and airport tenants like Bombardier Aerospace.

The Tucson Airport Authority expects about 90% of funding for the multi-year project to come from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which is funded by airfare and aviation-fuel taxes. The rest will be funded by airport revenues and state grants.