Tucson airport will require passengers, others to wear face masks

Passengers, employees and visitors to Tucson International Airport will be required to wear face masks in the airport starting Saturday, June 6, the Tucson Airport Authority said.

TIA has adopted a number of safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 but hadn’t required masks, instead “strongly recommending” them.

With its masks mandate, TIA joins many major airports including Phoenix Sky Harbor International, which began requiring masks in its terminals and public areas June 1.

The order by Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley is being issued as more passengers are returning to flying and “to clarify possible confusion about the use of face coverings in the airport,” the airport authority said.

“We are sensitive to the concerns of travelers and decided the best course of action is to require everyone wear a face covering in the airport’s public facilities,” Bewley said in a news release.

The order, issued under the TAA’s airport rules and regulations, will be in effect until further notice and applies to all TIA public facilities, including the airport’s main passenger terminal, the C gates building, the rental-car center and airport-owned parking facilities, including shuttles and exit-booth lanes.

The face coverings need not be commercially made, but the expectation is that individuals entering the terminal will bring and wear their own face covering, the airport authority said.

The Tucson airport began requiring employees wear face coverings in early April, when it also posted signs in the terminal advising passengers to wear them.