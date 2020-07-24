Tucson-based Raytheon unit wins $375M contract to develop new mini-missile

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has won a contract potentially worth up to $375 million to develop a small aircraft self-defense missile for the U.S. Air Force.

Raytheon will develop the Miniature Self-Defense Munition, a guided missile designed to defend against drones, aircraft and other missiles, over three years under a contract awarded by the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The contract provides for the research and development of a “flight-test ready missile” by October 2023, according to a Defense Department contract notice this week.

Raytheon was awarded an initial task order worth $93.4 million, and $26.7 million in 2020 research funding was obligated, the Pentagon said.

Raytheon was among two bidders for the program; Lockheed Martin reportedly was the other bidder.

A spokesman for Raytheon would not comment on the contract award, referring questions to the Air Force.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for details of the program, which are considered classified according to budget documents that show a request for proposals was issued last October.