Tucson-based Simply Bits to be acquired by major internet services provider

Simply Bits, a Tucson-based provider of fixed wireless internet and network services, is being acquired by internet services provider Tucows Inc. with plans to widen service offerings across Southern Arizona.

The companies have signed a definitive agreement for Tucows subsidiary, Ting internet, to acquire the homegrown Simply Bits, in a deal expected to close after regulatory approvals in the fourth quarter of this year.

Financial terms of the acquisition by Tucows, which is based in Toronto, were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Ting will assume all of Simply Bits’ existing infrastructure and customers, adding about 4,500 customers, 1,100 square miles of established fixed wireless network, and a small fiber-to-the-home footprint to Ting’s portfolio.

Ting will retain Simply Bits’ employees, including senior management, with assistance and guidance from Simply Bits’ founding members, Tucows said.

Since its founding in 2004, Simply Bits has grown into a leading independent provider of internet, voice and other broadband solutions in Southern Arizona, including Tucson, Marana, Vail, Oro Valley, Green Valley, Rio Rico, Sahuarita and Douglas.