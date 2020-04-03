Tucson groups, UA step up to make protective gear for frontline workers fighting coronavirus

Frontline health-care workers in Tucson are getting much-needed protection during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a local effort to quickly fabricate scarce face masks and shields with 3D printers and laser cutters.

Local businesses, groups at the University of Arizona and a network of sophisticated tinkerers known as “makers” are scrambling to fabricate equipment as part of a nationwide movement to help relieve a shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other frontline medical workers. The Pima County Health Department this week put out an online call for people with 3D printers and automated laser cutters to fabricate face shields.

In just a few days, the county received 50 shields and commitments from 16 groups or individuals to make the shields, said Rebecca O’Brien, Pima County Health Department program manager, who is leading the donations effort.

“It’s been pretty incredible, honestly,” O’Brien said.

Among the county’s partners, she said, are the Pima County Schools Superintendent’s Office, which arranged to use equipment to make face shields at Desert View, Tucson High, Palo Verde and Flowing Wells high schools.

The face shields will be distributed to the county’s health-care partners including local hospitals and emergency responders based on individual need, O’Brien said.

“Across the board there is a shortage and a lack of ability to source these products,” she said.

According to the county, some 130,000 face shields alone will be needed here during the COVID-19 pandemic.