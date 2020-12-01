Tucson Real Estate: Investors buy part of city's tallest building for hotel project

Plans for a new hotel in downtown Tucson are in the works for the city’s tallest building, One South Church.

Phoenix investors 1SC Hotel QOZB LLC, managed by Tyler Kent of OpWest Partners, bought five floors of the 23-story tower for a 145-room boutique hotel for $7.5 million.

The hotel will be on floors 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The buyer will also partially redesign the ground floor, with a restaurant and bar, along with local owners Zach Fenton and G.S. Jaggi, of 1SC Partners LLC.

The rest of the tower, named after its address, will remain office space and also be upgraded, Fenton said.

The owners are working with a hotel brand, but a deal has not yet been inked.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

535 Wilmot Investors LP of Phoenix bought the America’s Best Storage facility at 7475 E. Old Vail Road for $3.2 million. Denise Nunez and Victoria Filice, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer.

Maren Laboratories LLC leased 2,377 square feet of industrial space at Broadbent Business Center, 2030 N. Forbes Blvd., from M.A.O.R.I LLC. Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord and Hank Amos, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the tenant.

Cypress Construction Inc. leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space at 4101 S. Longfellow Ave. from Robert and Elizabeth Beckwith. Picor’s Max Fisher handled the transaction.

B&H General Services leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space in Palo Verde Business Center, 3860 S. Palo Verde Road, from Palo Verde Trust Partners LLC. Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, handled the transaction.

RMS Doors LLC leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3210 S. Dodge Blvd., from Dodge Business Plaza Partners LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Blazing Auto Repair & Performance LLC leased 1,750 square in the 22nd Street Auto Mall, 8150 E. 22nd St., from Autocare 22nd Associates LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the tenant.

Planar Flow LLC leased 1,746 square feet of industrial space in South Dodge Business Center, 3250 S. Dodge Blvd., from Dodge Business Plaza Partners LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher represented the landlord and Robert Davis, with Tango Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.

Phlebotomy Training Specialists USA LLC leased 1,400 square feet of office space at 3131 N. Country Club Road from Spirits LP. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.