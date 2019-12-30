Tucson Real Estate: New flight school lands at Tucson airport

A flight school training center has moved in at the Tucson International Airport.

ATP Flight School has 38 locations around the country and this is its first Tucson site and its third in Arizona.

The school offers the Airline Career Pilot Program where students can get pilot certification in nine months.

Benefits include guaranteed flight instructor jobs and airline-paid tuition reimbursement, in partnership with Arizona-based Mesa Airlines.

Students can earn up to $15,000 in financial assistance through the airline during training, with an additional $7,500 paid during their first year as an airline pilot.

“ATP remains focused on serving its customers with the most professional training in the industry,” said Michael Arnold, the school’s director of marketing. “We are committed to providing students with a complete career solution that allows them to gain certification at a fixed-cost in the shortest timeframe, with the resources and airline connections they need to take their careers further, faster.”

Students training at the Tucson facility will utilize ATP’s fleet of Cessna 172 Skyhawks.

