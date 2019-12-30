Tucson Real Estate: New flight school lands at Tucson airport

A flight school training center has moved in at the Tucson International Airport.
ATP Flight School has 38 locations around the country and this is its first Tucson site and its third in Arizona.
The school offers the Airline Career Pilot Program where students can get pilot certification in nine months.
Benefits include guaranteed flight instructor jobs and airline-paid tuition reimbursement, in partnership with Arizona-based Mesa Airlines.
Students can earn up to $15,000 in financial assistance through the airline during training, with an additional $7,500 paid during their first year as an airline pilot.
“ATP remains focused on serving its customers with the most professional training in the industry,” said Michael Arnold, the school’s director of marketing. “We are committed to providing students with a complete career solution that allows them to gain certification at a fixed-cost in the shortest timeframe, with the resources and airline connections they need to take their careers further, faster.”
Students training at the Tucson facility will utilize ATP’s fleet of Cessna 172 Skyhawks.
Other recent commercial activity includes:
- Grant Clover Commons LLC, an affiliate of Tucson-based The Clover Co., bought 74,134 square feet of industrial space from Sloat Family Partnership LLLP for $6.7 million. The 4-property portfolio is on the southeast corner of Grant Road and Interstate 10. Picor brokers Stephen D. Cohen, Russell W. Hall and Robert C. Glaser handled this transaction.
- Linda Vista Luxury Rentals LLC bought 9.76 acres of vacant land in Oracle Vista Centre, 9645 — 9781 N. Oracle Road from Oracle Vista Inc. for $2.6 million. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Vistoso 15 LLC bought 15.20 acres of industrial land at 2105-2157 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. from Innovation Commerce Campus LLC for $1.2 million. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the seller and Michael Shiner, with CXT Realty LLC, represented the buyer.
- Damco Arizona Properties LLC bought a 12-unit complex at 3421-3443 E. Water St. from Tash Real Estate Investment LLC for $715,000. Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the seller.
- Denny’s leased a 5,000-square-foot restaurant property in the Steam Pump Village Shopping Center, 11107 N. Oracle Road. Greg Furrier and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord and Mark Bramlett with Cushman & Wakefield, Phoenix, represented the tenant.
- Pho Ngan Vietnamese Restaurant leased 2,310 square feet in Crossroads East Shopping Center, 4951 E. Grant Road, from Charlotte M. Machado Trust & J&C Macado Trust. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord and Jason Wong, with Crestline Properties, represented the tenant.
- Avertest LLC, dba Averhealth, leased 1,827 SF at 4433 E. Broadway from 4433 E. Broadway LLC. Lori Casey and Cameron Casey, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the landlord.
- South Dodge Business Center at 3230-3240 S. Dodge Blvd. has three new tenants. Resolute Door Services LLC leased 1,746 square feet, Motive Energy Inc. leased 1,400 square feet and 520 Estate Things LLC leased 1,349 square feet. Picor brokers Ron Zimmerman, Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher handled these leases.
- Ginger’s Peculiar leased 1,430 square feet of retail space at 4664 E. Speedway from RAME Family LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Beyond Painting LLC leased 1,240 square feet in Clairemont Plaza, 1684 S. Research Loop, from Clairemont Partners LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher represented the landlord and Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com