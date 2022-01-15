Tucson startup wins FCC approval for new 5G wireless antenna

Tucson-based startup FreeFall 5G says its new antenna system can accelerate the global move to ultra-fast, next-generation 5G wireless services by offering exceptional range and 360-degree coverage.

And now, with federal approval of its flagship system in hand, the company is busy looking for industry partners to help bring the production-ready system to market.

FreeFall 5G received certification from the Federal Communications Commission in late November for its FreeStar5G Millimeter Wave Advanced Antenna System.

The certification — which FreeFall 5G had not previously announced — is a big deal for the company, which is a partnership formed in 2020 by local startups Electronic Design & Development (ED2) and FreeFall Aerospace, said Alex Rodriguez, president and CEO of FreeFall 5G.

“It represents a major milestone for a very early-stage company like ours in the global wireless sector,” Rodriguez said. “And it’s also critical from a vantage point of moving from that stage into our go-to-market strategy, if you will.”

“To have any credibility, you have to go through processes like these, which are critical,” he said, citing the FCC tests for safety and radiation.