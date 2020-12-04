U.S. customs agency unveils new facility at Tucson airport

The iconic air traffic control tower at Tucson International Airport is now home to a new customs facility.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection and the Tucson Airport Authority unveiled the facility on Friday, which came after a $1.8 million renovation of the 1950s-era tower that has T-U-C-S-O-N in large letters on its exterior.

The tower, at 7081 S. Plumer Ave., went largely unused after air traffic controllers moved to a newer tower on the west side of the airfield in 2016, according to the Airport Authority. Until recently, customs officers worked out of the main terminal, which presented congestion and parking problems.

“We are excited for CBP to be in their new facility at Tucson International Airport. Their new facility provides a great first impression for our arriving international customers,” Danette Bewley, TAA president and CEO, said in a news release.

“The location and the appealing atmosphere of the facility truly welcome business leaders and VIPs to TUS when arriving to our Port of Entry.”