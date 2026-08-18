The 5-8, 167-pound Smith is a shifty slot receiver from Allen, Texas, and is also in line to start at punt returner this season, a tall ask for a first-year player. In a red-zone team period, Smith had an impressive block on freshman safety Hannibal Navies II at the goal line on a Fifita rushing touchdown last week.

Arizona’s second cornerback, opposite of starter Jay’Vion Cole, will likely come down to transfers Dwight Bootle, Tyrese Boss and Zuri Watson, but Xaier Hiler — a 6-3, 179-pound Dallas-area native — isn’t too far behind; plus, Naivar said Hiler will be one of the freshmen contributing on special teams this season.

Georgia native and safety Navies, the son of former NFL linebacker and Colorado star Hannibal Navies, has a Genesis Smith-esque frame (and hairstyle) at 6-2, 202 pounds. Navies recorded an interception in a 7-on-11 period on Saturday. Arizona safeties coach Brett Arce said Navies is “one of the strongest guys in the weight room as a true freshman.”

“He came in here power-cleaning and squatting a house,” Arce said. “He’s got a high ceiling.”

Olson isn’t the only Arizona defensive player to intercept Fifita this training camp. Arizona freshman linebacker Dash Fifita intercepted his older brother and UA quarterback Noah Fifita in the Wildcats’ fourth training camp session. The younger Fifita took first-team reps with Arizona’s defense on Saturday, alongside linebackers Taye Brown and Georgetown transfer Cooper Blomstrom.

Arizona could have three freshmen as key rotational pieces on the defensive line this season in Prince Williams, nose tackle Kaisi Lafitaga and defensive tackle Keytrin Harris.