UA business incubator named key partner in Energy Dept. solar competition

“It was like a match made in heaven for us if you look at the four categories — it’s what we do,” said Smith, adding that only a few Power Connectors are designated to provide support in all of the tracks.

The center also has access to the Solar Zone at the UA Tech Park, which is believed to be the nation’s biggest utility-scale solar technology demonstration site.

Founded in 2003, the UACI now has an all-time high 23 client companies that take advantage of the center’s mentoring, office services and wet and dry lab space.

The other Super Connectors for 2020 are ADL Ventures in San Francisco; Nation of Makers in Silver Spring, Maryland; the University of Texas at Austin; the Wilton E. Scott Institute for Energy Innovation at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh; and Zpryme, an energy-focused research, media, and events agency based in Austin.

The NREL says Power Connectors — which may include national labs, accelerators, incubators, universities and industry organizations — are expected to “substantially” help teams achieve success, build long-term alliances and capabilities for the program, host technology demo days, and partner with NREL to create a long-term, sustainable strategy for the American-Made Solar Challenge.