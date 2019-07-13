History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years until 2019. This year the kitchen has been cited four times, most recently failing inspections June 3 and June 13.
What the inspector saw: Coleslaw, potato salad, shredded cheese, pasta and salad dressing stored at unsafe temperatures; clean dishes stored in dirty bins; employee handled food without gloves on; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 24.
Comments: Manager Chad Pettit said problems are “100% corrected.”