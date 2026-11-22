Luckster

Story: Are you looking for a sweet cat without front claws? I’m here waiting for you at The Animal League. I’m a friendly and gentle girl looking for a new home. Mom passed away in October and I miss her so much! When I first came here, they assessed my health (my coat was good and healthy). I should have listened to Mom when she said to brush my teeth, but I didn’t. I had several broken and/or missing teeth, so I had dental surgery. I’m recovered now and my shots are up to date. I’m ready to live and love again. Are you adopting today? Pick me! Please make an appointment to meet me!