Luckster
Age: 8 years
Story: Are you looking for a sweet cat without front claws? I’m here waiting for you at The Animal League. I’m a friendly and gentle girl looking for a new home. Mom passed away in October and I miss her so much! When I first came here, they assessed my health (my coat was good and healthy). I should have listened to Mom when she said to brush my teeth, but I didn’t. I had several broken and/or missing teeth, so I had dental surgery. I’m recovered now and my shots are up to date. I’m ready to live and love again. Are you adopting today? Pick me! Please make an appointment to meet me!
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 AM - 2 PM, daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
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Andy
Age: 5 years
Story: Allow me to introduce myself: Sir Andrew Theodore Longbottom, distinguished scholar, decorated athlete, and gentleman of noble bearing. My Ivy League degrees and prestigious awards may be imaginary, but my superior intellect is quite genuine! I open doors, solve problems, and have perfected the art of persuading my loyal subjects to surrender treats. Like many great minds, I have certain eccentricities. Children, strangers, wind, and passing vehicles unsettle me (though I adore a proper carriage ride!). I seek a peaceful, predictable, adult-only estate with limited visitors, no other pets, and a securely enclosed garden. A private splash pool and enthusiastic fetch partners would be most welcome. I'm house-trained, crate-trained, impeccably mannered indoors, and come with Vet Care Support for Life. I've won every award imaginable. Now I just need to win your heart. Please make an appointment to meet me!
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, microchip, and vet care support for life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.