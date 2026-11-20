UConn coach Dan Hurley isn’t playing the game, but wonders if he could win anyway.
After Arizona beat his Huskies 85-79 on Wednesday at McKale Center, Hurley said he declined to add five-for-five players because he was following NCAA guidance that they wouldn’t become eligible, even though judges all over the country have since granted orders allowing them to play.
Then Hurley semi-jokingly wondered how his team could ultimately benefit from that chaotic trend.
“It’s not really fair to the teams that did follow the rules in how they put the roster together,” Hurley said. “When programs who aren’t following the rules come play a game in Connecticut — and we followed the rules — should those players be able to play in the state of Connecticut?
“Is there a judge in Connecticut who’s not gonna allow players who are ineligible to come when they play us? I mean, who the hell knows, right?”
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With that, Hurley grinned. It was actually the end of a long, playful but pointed rant at the McKale interview podium in which Hurley also said it was “really gross” that agents and lawyers were telling coaches that five-for-five players would become eligible despite the NCAA's contention.
He could have gone on and on.
“You might want to get me out of here quickly,” Hurley said.
Of course, Hurley has the sort of equity that suggests he doesn't have to gamble with five-for-five players: The Huskies won NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024, while reaching the championship game last season.
“People say, ‘Yo... you've won a couple of natties and you just were in the national championship game. It’s easy for you to not do that.’ ” Hurley said. “But I don't think I would have done that no matter what the situation was.”
Hurley’s comments could have been interpreted as a shot not only at lawyers and agents of five-for-five players but also at Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who signed Clemson five-for-five transfer RJ Godfrey last summer just before he received a five-for-five order in Georgia that might have initially allowed him to play.
But Hurley said he understood where Lloyd was coming from.
After reaching the Final Four last season, the Wildcats lost two top-tier power forwards in Tobe Awaka, a potential five-for-five player who opted instead to sign a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls, and Koa Peat, who declared for the NBA Draft but drew speculation he might return to college after he struggled in the NBA Combine.
When Peat didn’t come back, Lloyd was left without a power forward. He looked to Europe and eventually to the transfer portal, where Godfrey was seeking a new home if things worked out legally.
“I get the situation,” Hurley said. “So you’re Tommy, and you got the Koa Peat thing going down to the wire. Then you have all these other coaches taking these guys in their fifth year, and you’ve got a responsibility to your university — if that's the road you want to go down — to put together a team for your fan base, for your donors, for your university that could compete.”
The way Lloyd has explained it, the ever-changing recruiting landscape has encouraged him to be aggressive in roster building, too.
Last season, Lloyd spoke of how he shied away from recruiting two-time transfers before the 2023-24 season because an NCAA official said they wouldn’t be eligible — and yet two-time transfers became eligible, sometimes on teams Lloyd had to coach against.
“It's so crazy right now,” Lloyd said last January. “I guess the only thing that I would say is frustrating is you just don't know what direction things are coming from. Why doesn't everybody know what's going to be allowed and what's not going to be allowed? Why are we surprised by things?”
So this time, seeing a physical game and likable personality in Godfrey, Lloyd rolled the dice.
He signed Godfrey just days before a Georgia judge granted him and other plaintiffs a temporary restraining order that could have allowed him to play this season — except the NCAA later received a stay on that order in the Georgia Court of Appeals.
That case came back into view this week after Godfrey received an order Tuesday in Pima County Superior Court forcing UA to certify him under the written rule of the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility rule, bylaw 12.6 in the NCAA Manual.
Even after UA complied with the order, the NCAA still said Godfrey was ineligible, in part because he remained in the Georgia case where the NCAA had won the stay. Godfrey did not play against the Huskies as a result.
Tucson attorney Ali Farhang said Godfrey has withdrawn from the Georgia case and on Thursday, the Georgia Court of Appeals also denied the NCAA’s motion to bind him to the case. The appeals court was responding to a motion in which the NCAA referred to Godfrey and other Georgia plaintiffs as “Forum Shoppers," according to legal documents posted by Boise State law professor Sam Ehrlich.
“This is really, really, really good news for RJ Godfrey, (Boise State's) Lamar Washington, and other ex-Georgia plaintiffs,” Ehrlich posted. “To my understanding, it allows their dismissal to take effect so the NCAA can't argue that they're improperly in two lawsuits at once.”
Farhang filed an emergency motion to enforce the order Wednesday, but Bergin denied it Thursday, saying it "exceeds both the scope and the intent" of his order on Tuesday.
Bergin had expressed concern that the initial lawsuit could affect a non-party, since Godfrey was suing UA and not the NCAA.
Bergin said his ruling was limited only to ordering UA to certify Godfrey under NCAA Bylaw 12.6, and that he did not rule on Godfrey's other potential issues for playing in a college all-star game and receiving benefits from an agent (UA said it has applied for Godfrey's reinstatement over those since rectified issues).
Still, as of Friday morning, Godfrey remained ineligible, and the Wildcats were facing a three-games-in-three-days whirlwind during next week’s Maui Invitational. Always a physically demanding event, the Maui tournament could be even more so for a UA team that played its starters an average of 36.2 minutes against UConn.
Meanwhile, Hurley is facing a different sort of problem. While he’s never had to sweat over a five-for-five decision, he has had to deal with the consequences of not adding as many veteran players as he'd like.
“When you have two 19-year-old centers,” Hurley said, “part of you is like ‘ugh.’ ”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe