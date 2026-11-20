Hurley’s comments could have been interpreted as a shot not only at lawyers and agents of five-for-five players but also at Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who signed Clemson five-for-five transfer RJ Godfrey last summer just before he received a five-for-five order in Georgia that might have initially allowed him to play.

But Hurley said he understood where Lloyd was coming from.

After reaching the Final Four last season, the Wildcats lost two top-tier power forwards in Tobe Awaka, a potential five-for-five player who opted instead to sign a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls, and Koa Peat, who declared for the NBA Draft but drew speculation he might return to college after he struggled in the NBA Combine.

When Peat didn’t come back, Lloyd was left without a power forward. He looked to Europe and eventually to the transfer portal, where Godfrey was seeking a new home if things worked out legally.

“I get the situation,” Hurley said. “So you’re Tommy, and you got the Koa Peat thing going down to the wire. Then you have all these other coaches taking these guys in their fifth year, and you’ve got a responsibility to your university — if that's the road you want to go down — to put together a team for your fan base, for your donors, for your university that could compete.”

The way Lloyd has explained it, the ever-changing recruiting landscape has encouraged him to be aggressive in roster building, too.

Last season, Lloyd spoke of how he shied away from recruiting two-time transfers before the 2023-24 season because an NCAA official said they wouldn’t be eligible — and yet two-time transfers became eligible, sometimes on teams Lloyd had to coach against.