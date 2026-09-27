Cindy

Story: Who pulled the rug out from under me? I had a home for six years, but my human had to move away and took me to The Animal League. Of course, I was not a happy camper. Would you be? It’s true that I’m independent and very shy, but I’m a good girl around the litter box. I’m looking for a quiet home where I can be content watching the birds and other activities from a sunny window. Previously, I lived with other cats and a dog, so if you have other pets, that’s OK with me. My name is Cindy. Could I be your Cinderella? Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.