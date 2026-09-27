Cindy
Age: 6 years
Story: Who pulled the rug out from under me? I had a home for six years, but my human had to move away and took me to The Animal League. Of course, I was not a happy camper. Would you be? It’s true that I’m independent and very shy, but I’m a good girl around the litter box. I’m looking for a quiet home where I can be content watching the birds and other activities from a sunny window. Previously, I lived with other cats and a dog, so if you have other pets, that’s OK with me. My name is Cindy. Could I be your Cinderella? Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
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Sheba
Age: 3 years
Story: In Hebrew, my name means “oath,” which feels pretty fitting because if you adopt me, I fully intend to make an unbreakable oath to steal your heart. I’m a black and white heeler mix with a big personality packed into a friendly, goofy, tail-wagging package. I love people, I love attention, and I especially love making you laugh when I do something delightfully silly—like zooming in circles for no clear reason other than joy. I’m the kind of dog who greets life with enthusiasm and a slightly chaotic sense of humor. One minute I’m charming you with my sweetness, the next I’m reminding you that playtime is non-negotiable. If you’re looking for a loyal best friend with a silly streak and a whole lot of love to give, I think we’re meant to be. Please call to arrange a meeting to meet me.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.