Bluegrass queen Alison Krauss and Brit rocker Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame are reuniting 14 years after they collaborated on the critically-acclaimed duet album “Raising Sand.”
The pair two years ago released the follow up, “Raise the Roof,” and on June 15, they will perform songs from the album and the six-time Grammy-winning “Raising Sand” during their Arizona Arts Live concert at Centennial Hall.
It’s one of the biggest shows coming our way this spring and early summer, and it marks the first time we will see Krauss on a Tucson stage since she and Union Station, featuring Jerry Douglas, played the Tucson Arena in 2006. Plant was here as recently as 2018 with the Sensational Space Shifters at Centennial Hall.
Other highlights of the spring arts season includes “The Linda McCartney Retrospective” that includes photos she took from her time in Tucson, a concert with one of the opera world’s most dynamic rising stars, an evening with humorist Fran Lebowitz, the comic musical “Mean Girls” and a concert with 1970s Brit punk-rockers The Psychedelic Furs, which opens it U.S. spring tour in Arizona in late April.
We compiled as complete a list of upcoming spring arts events as we could with the realization that some dates can change and events will be added as we go along. Check with the venue for more details and updates.
Pop, rock
Pinback, March 18, 191 Toole
Greta Van Fleet, March 20, Tucson Arena at Tucson Convention Center
Holy Faint, Fairy Bones and Sky Creature, March 22, 191 Toole
The Blind Obedience Tour: Underoath, March 27, Rialto Theatre
Beabadoobee, March 28, Rialto Theatre
The Silos, March 29, 191 Toole
Built to Spill, April 3, 191 Toole
Foreigner, April 3, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Xiu Xiu, April 4, 191 Toole
Pop Evil: Skeletons Tour, April 7, Rialto Theatre
The Residents, April 12, 191 Toole
Third Eye Blind, April 12, Rialto Theatre
Last in Line, April 13, Rialto Theatre
Silverstein: Misery Made Me 2023, April 18, Rialto Theatre
Lotus, April 19, Rialto Theatre
The Lemon Twigs, April 25, Club Congress
Insound & Flow, April 28, 191 Toole
Melissa Etheridge, April 29, Fox Tucson Theatre
The Psychedelic Furs, April 29, Rialto Theatre
Yoke Lore, May 18, 191 Toole
Bastille, May 24, Rialto Theatre
All Time Low, May 27, Rialto Theatre
Yachtley Crew, June 3, Rialto Theatre
Stryper, June 8, Rialto Theatre
Lilac, June 10, 191 Toole
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch. A.J. Castillo and Jackson R. Kimball are apprentices for the Arizona Daily Star.