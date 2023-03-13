Bluegrass queen Alison Krauss and Brit rocker Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame are reuniting 14 years after they collaborated on the critically-acclaimed duet album “Raising Sand.”

The pair two years ago released the follow up, “Raise the Roof,” and on June 15, they will perform songs from the album and the six-time Grammy-winning “Raising Sand” during their Arizona Arts Live concert at Centennial Hall.

It’s one of the biggest shows coming our way this spring and early summer, and it marks the first time we will see Krauss on a Tucson stage since she and Union Station, featuring Jerry Douglas, played the Tucson Arena in 2006. Plant was here as recently as 2018 with the Sensational Space Shifters at Centennial Hall.

Other highlights of the spring arts season includes “The Linda McCartney Retrospective” that includes photos she took from her time in Tucson, a concert with one of the opera world’s most dynamic rising stars, an evening with humorist Fran Lebowitz, the comic musical “Mean Girls” and a concert with 1970s Brit punk-rockers The Psychedelic Furs, which opens it U.S. spring tour in Arizona in late April.

We compiled as complete a list of upcoming spring arts events as we could with the realization that some dates can change and events will be added as we go along. Check with the venue for more details and updates.

Pop, rock

Pinback, March 18, 191 Toole

Greta Van Fleet, March 20, Tucson Arena at Tucson Convention Center

Holy Faint, Fairy Bones and Sky Creature, March 22, 191 Toole

The Blind Obedience Tour: Underoath, March 27, Rialto Theatre

Beabadoobee, March 28, Rialto Theatre

The Silos, March 29, 191 Toole

Built to Spill, April 3, 191 Toole

Foreigner, April 3, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Xiu Xiu, April 4, 191 Toole

Pop Evil: Skeletons Tour, April 7, Rialto Theatre

The Residents, April 12, 191 Toole

Third Eye Blind, April 12, Rialto Theatre

Last in Line, April 13, Rialto Theatre

Silverstein: Misery Made Me 2023, April 18, Rialto Theatre

Lotus, April 19, Rialto Theatre

The Lemon Twigs, April 25, Club Congress

Insound & Flow, April 28, 191 Toole

Melissa Etheridge, April 29, Fox Tucson Theatre

The Psychedelic Furs, April 29, Rialto Theatre

Yoke Lore, May 18, 191 Toole

Bastille, May 24, Rialto Theatre

All Time Low, May 27, Rialto Theatre

Yachtley Crew, June 3, Rialto Theatre

Stryper, June 8, Rialto Theatre

Lilac, June 10, 191 Toole





