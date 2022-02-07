Tucson orchestra hosts 'Star Wars' cine-concert; another concert series goes virtual

Back in 2019 before every conversation we had centered around COVID, Tucson Symphony Orchestra would devote the weekend after Thanksgiving to its popular family-friendly cine-concert series.

That's where the orchestra in all its glory and sometimes dressed down for the occasion performed the live soundtrack to a major movie playing on a big screen above the orchestra at Tucson Music Hall.

It was a great way to get folks to see the symphony oftentimes for the first time in a setting that felt comfortable and familiar — the movies.

Of course the pandemic put the kibosh on cine-concerts in 2020 and 2021, but this weekend the orchestra is reviving it with “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

How can you go wrong with “Star Wars,” right?

And what better soundtrack than John Williams booming score that is instantly recognizable and universally adored.

A couple of fun facts to tuck away before you catch the concert/movie this weekend: