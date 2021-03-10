Tucson puppet troupe celebrates World Puppetry Day with two events

Red Herring Puppets in the Tucson Mall is getting an early start to World Puppetry Day.

On Saturday, March 13, the award-winning professional puppet company will cast “Rowby,” a friendly alien from outer space, in the first of two shows commemorating the worldwide puppet appreciation day.

The second show will be on March 20, the day before the actual World Puppetry Day on March 21. Both shows will take place before limited audiences outdoors in the Tucson Mall stairwell between H&M and REI beginning at 10 a.m.

Red Herring owner and founder Lisa Sturz will operate Rowby, who she describes as friendly, curious and “a little bit sarcastic.”

“I don’t know what Rowby’s gonna say, and sometimes he’ll just crack me up,” she said, adding that the puppet has never been speechless and has a personality of his own.

Sturz, who launched the puppet theater in 1988 in Los Angeles, said she is excited to present “Rowby’s Adventures in Folklore.” The performance opens with “Dogs.” Other skits planned for the performance include puppet adaptations of “The Three Little Pigs” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.”