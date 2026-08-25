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The two suspects arrested in the shooting that killed Tucson police recruit Carlos Ramirez and wounded his fiancée had no known connection to either victim, court records say.

An interim complaint filed in court early in the investigation says prosecutors asked that Alex James Barnett, 33, be held without bond to protect the surviving victim and the public, citing "the random and dangerous nature of the crimes" and saying he had "no connection" to either victim.

Court records used similar wording about the other suspect arrested in the shooting, Santiago Jorge Rogers, 39. Both face first-degree murder charges and other charges, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has said.

Barnett was arrested Monday night by a Pima Regional SWAT team after a three-hour standoff at an east-side apartment complex near Broadway and Camino Seco, the department said.

A judge ordered Barnett, who has an extensive criminal record, held without bond pending an Aug. 31 bond hearing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.

No information about a motive for the shooting has been released, although armed robbery is among the charges Barnett and Rogers face, the Sheriff's Department said.

An interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court says Ramirez was fighting with home invaders when he was shot, and gives the following account: