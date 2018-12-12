Behind the scenes

The Center for Creative Photography requires a back shop of experts to preserve the vast collection. Here’s a quick peek at a few things happening behind the galleries.

Conservation

Patience is a practically a job requirement for Dana Hemmenway, senior photograph conservator.

Hemmenway meticulously stabilizes and conserves objects in the center’s archives to prolong their longevity and minimize deterioration.

A combination of an art historian, studio artist and chemist, her work included finding chemically-appropriate hinges for 30 of the 80 photos in the “Richard Avedon: Relationships” exhibit. The hinges had to be strong enough to hold Avedon’s large-scale photographs, yet not damage them when framed in a float presentation that allows the edges of the print to show.

On another day, she could be using Japanese paper to support a W. Eugene Smith contact sheet.

Digital imaging

JP Westenskow, digital imaging technician, uses huge reprographic cameras and precise calibrations to digitize the fine print collection and archive materials.

Setting up and digitizing one of Avedon’s large-scale images can take a half day.

Archives and research

The Laura Volkerding Study Center is the entryway into a 6 million-item collection that chronicles the history of photography and photographers, according to Leslie Squyres, senior archivist.

Scholars, authors, museum professionals, artists and students pour through the thousands of books, bibliographies, films and academic studies among the archives.

There are also negatives, work prints, contact sheets, albums, scrapbooks, correspondence, writings, memorabilia, as well as irreplaceable and hard-to-find resources that document the history and study of photography.