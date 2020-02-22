Disability activist will spread her message of inclusion for all at Tucson Festival of Books

“The first year, three of my classes were not integrated,” she said. “I took math and foreign language in the regular classroom and the other (classes) in special education, but it was the same curriculum.”

She might not have been able to keep up in high school without her parents.

“When I went to high school it was a rude awakening, particularly when I was in regular classes,” Heumann said. She had been accustomed to much smaller special education classes and never took regular exams until high school.

However, she found a way to learn and to thrive, graduated from Long Island University and earned her master’s degree at University of California, Berkeley. She has become one of the world’s foremost advocates for the rights of people with disabilities.

Her book, “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Advocate,” written with Kristen Joiner, tells of her lifetime of activism.

Heumann will take part in two events at the Tucson Festival of Books.