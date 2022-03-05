Mother carries out book dream of former Tucson Border Patrol agent

Leaving a legacy

Christopher LaGrone, a former state championship baseball player from Denver whose baseball career was sidetracked by an arm injury, lived in Tucson from 2007 to 2014. A few years after separating from the Border Patrol, he wrote “Fleeing the Past,’’ a fictional book based on Border Patrol agent Layne Sheppard.

LaGrone wrote, often in graphic detail, about the life of a federal law enforcement agent, from the unforgiving training program to the dangers of patrolling the desert near Bisbee and Douglas.

Working as a Border Patrol agent in Douglas, the character falls in love with “a beautiful Mexican-born lady who was brought over the border illegally as a young child.”

In book two, “Felina’s Spell,” the character deals with “the politics of the Border Patrol’s Douglas Station” as Sheppard works his way up from trainee to agent and gets an indelicate baptism to what his new job entails. He also learns that his girlfriend’s brother is deported.

Book three, “Moments Of Truth,” follows the character as he realizes “the inevitable loneliness and fear of patrolling the border without a partner, and pressure from management mounts.’’