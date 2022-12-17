Pima County Library creates conditions to grow and flourish

The Roman philosopher Cicero is often cited as having written, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”

This is a lovely sentiment and, if I am speaking for myself, it is mostly accurate. As the manager of El Rio Library, a big part of my energy that does not go to my small, but mighty branch, is spent contributing to our system-wide Seed Library. I’m not sure there are two spaces in my own life that are more fulfilling, nurturing and enlivening than the contents of a newly discovered bookshelf or a freshly prepared garden bed.

My motivations for becoming a public librarian were straightforward. I love reading, learning and sharing — cultivating ideas, things and relationships. These are not necessarily prerequisites for public librarianship, but as you can imagine, they help.

Foremost though, I believe in free and equitable access to all manner of information, knowledge and resources for all community members. Libraries are civic spaces where accessibility, inclusion, accountability, transparency and a commitment to growing the social good guides the institutions’ daily work and future trajectory. The El Rio Library patronage sets the agenda for much of our efforts, and we support them on terms, which they help shape, based on this community’s unique needs and goals.

Come see us at El Rio, 1390 W. Speedway. Check out the beautiful historic murals, and our staff will be happy to share some resources with you about how a group of determined Tucsonans sacrificed and fought to make this public space a reality for future generations. This library, and the larger El Rio Center, is in part a special testament to how necessary access to public resources and social movement for those social goods are interrelated. We need institutions like libraries to foster strong communities. We need strong communities prepared to participate and advocate for themselves in building towards their potential.

Let us return to agriculture. Cicero’s observation about gardens and libraries is actually a little different from what is usually published. His famous quote was adapted from a letter that he wrote to his friend Varro and the literal translation is, “If you have a garden in your library, everything will be complete.”

In my mind, El Rio Library is like the fertile plot that Cicero envisioned. El Rio staff are always doing our best to carefully and conscientiously tend to the precious and diverse needs of our patrons. When I am in my garden, I listen to and observe my plants. Do they need more water, fertilizer or sun? Perhaps I need to offer them some encouraging words for them to reach upwards from the soil.

In the library, working with patrons feels similar. We offer public health resources, the tools to successfully apply for a job, guidance towards their language learning goals, an application for voter registration, the special interlibrary loan book they ordered, or even direction towards some seeds to start their first garden. Did I mention we have an actual Seed Library where we distribute free seeds and beginning instructions for getting started as a gardener? Working in the library — doing outreach and distributing books to young readers, sharing recommendations for reliable community institutions, or assisting a patron in completing an application for social services — all of this is seeding for a healthy community.