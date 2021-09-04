Southern Arizona authors tackle mystery, history, the arts and culture

With African-American buddy Charles Howard, Belk would meet Martin Luther King and Jesse Owens. Later, as Up With People grew, Belk met U.S. presidents, two popes, an astronaut, European monarchs and heads of state, and scores of titans of industry. His memoir provides an interesting account of Up With People, its Tucson roots, and of his life.

“The Path to Excellence: 31 Days to the Zone” By Alan Brizee. Dorrance Publishing Company. $14 paperback; $9 e-book.

Tucsonan Alan Brizee drew on decades of bowling and golf competition to write this workbook on improving athletes’ mental acuity — thus improving their competitive acuity — in a sequential, month-long regimen. Central to the book is the theory that excellence in competition depends on mental discipline. That discipline can be attained by proper preparation, the ability to adjust, practiced concentration, pre- and post-”shot” routines, and pre-match and post-match analyses. Brizee lays out each day with a concept, real-life experiences to support that concept, reader’s response to it, and plenty of motivational enthusiasm. His objective is to help reader-athletes learn to get into the “zone” and achieve excellence in whatever their sport.

Helene Woodhams is retired from Pima County Public Library, where she was Literary Arts Librarian and coordinator of Southwest Books of the Year, the library’s annual literature review.

Christine Wald-Hopkins, a former educator and occasional essayist, has long been a book critic for national, regional and local newspapers.

