Artist started group that paints images of Tucson's historic barrios

Art was always Denyse Fenelon’s favorite subject in school.

She dabbled with drawing, sculpting, jewelry-making, macramé and fabric. But one thing that always stuck was painting.

“You just go through all these different things, but I always came back to painting,” she says.

For about four years now, Fenelon has been oil painting with a group dubbed Tucson Barrio Painters. The casual group, which Fenelon started, visits Tucson’s historic barrios, creating plein-air paintings of the neighborhoods.

“Each week, we pick something different or if something’s caught my eye in a particular spot, we go down and we paint,” she says.

The group blossomed after Fenelon told folks in a local plein-air group that she had planned to paint the barrios on Sundays. Fenelon, who is from Canada originally, asked if anyone would like to join her.

“I love the architecture — the forms, the shapes, the way the light hits it,” she says. “I started (the group) because I like the historical stuff, but now I’m meeting the people whose houses we’re painting.”