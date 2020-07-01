Family raspado shop doubles down with second spot on Tucson's east side

The plan to expand was already in the works before the pandemic hit.

Castro has been making raspados for Tucsonans for close to 18 years. She opened her first raspado shop in town near East Grant Road and North Stone Avenue.

“My mom has customers who she knew when they were dating and now they are married with kids,” Vazquez said.

For Castro, raspados are in the blood.

Castro’s grandmother used to sell raspados from a cart in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, dishing out traditional flavors like plum and strawberry.

Castro still uses some of her grandmother’s recipes.

Today, Raspados el Paraiso continues to be a family business. Vazquez’ brother works at the shop, as does her cousin.

When the pandemic struck and everything shut down, Vazquez said they were worried the business might not survive, but the family adapted quickly. They converted a window toward the back of the shop into a drive-thru.

Dine-in service is still not an option, but customers can either walk in and order at the counter or order at the window and wait for their treats in the parking lot.