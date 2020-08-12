From birds to goblets, Tucson artist uses glass to create works of art

Now, about 25 years after taking that first class, Nesci has focused her artistry on goblets and bird figurines.

“I saw some goblets that were made by an artist in Prescott — Bandhu Dunham,” Nesci says. “I got his book and he just showed these interesting goblets. Sometimes they were silly, like a saguaro for the stem. And I wanted to make them.

“What I found was that they’re challenging for me to make and that means I never ever run out of interesting challenges and problems to try and solve and try and get better at.”

As for the glass birds, which are intended to be small decorations, Nesci says she tries to make them fun with interesting swirls and designs.

Here’s how it works: Nesci first observes birds, examines their shape and draws it out.

She then heats Pyrex tubes and rods with a propane and oxygen torch and covers them with her color of choice.

“Then I go in with really long, pointy bits of glass and I melt on the design — like drawing or painting,” she says.

“All the color is added with the melting,” she says.

She then heats up different parts of the bird to essentially “puff” it into its shape.