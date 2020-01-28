Navigating the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase from A-Z

Live music — Man cannot live on gems, minerals and fossils alone. Take a break from the showcase chaos, and catch some live music at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., and Club Congress, located inside the historic Hotel Congress, across the street. Want a more showcase-themed experience? Head to the Gem & Jam festival, taking place at the Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road, Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

Money — It seems strange in this day and age for any business not to take some sort of credit card, but many of the shows, including the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, which deals in wholesale and is not open to the public, recommend that you have some cash on you, just in case.

New virtual experiences — A virtual reality simulator will be part of the exhibitions in the Showcase building at the 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show. VR programs offered as part of the simulator include a journey through the solar system and a tour of the International Space Station. The Showcase building, open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Jan. 30-Feb. 16, will also feature hundreds of meteorites, moon rocks, and a 30-foot-stegodon, on display. The 22nd Street show is free, but parking will cost you $5.