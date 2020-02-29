Take in food, drinks and a bit of Tucson history on gastronomy walking tour

Calling all foodies: the Presidio District Gastronomy Tour is back.
This spring, in celebration of Tucson’s UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation, walking tours from the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum to three restaurants will allow participants to experience Tucson’s food heritage while hearing stories of the Old Pueblo’s history.
The restaurants featured on the March 18 and April 19 tours are El Charro, La Cocina and Café a la C’art, where participants can expect to sample popular menu items, other foods — including fried nopalitos (prickly pear), Thai mesquite pod soup and flan with pepitas (squash seeds) — and drinks.
Registration for the often sold-out tours, scheduled for 12:30 to 4 p.m., is $75 per person or $65 for Presidio Museum members. Pre-registration is required at tucne.ws/presidiotours.
The Presidio Museum is also hosting a special dinner-time walking tour on April 28 with a focus on agave.
The dinner tour is planned as part of the Agave Heritage Festival and will highlight agave’s importance in Tucson’s food history.
The April 28 event is 4:30 to 8 p.m. Like the daytime tours, stops include El Charro, La Cocina and Café a la C’art.
The cost of the evening tour is $100 per person or $90 for Presidio museum members. Pre-registration is required at tucne.ws/presidioagave.