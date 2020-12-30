This Tucson artist puts an emphasis on sustainability

And through her own art, there’s a common theme — sustainability.

“You have to approach it from a protest point of view because buying new fabric contributes to the aggregate demand for exploitative practices,” Isoe says, adding, as an example, that different fabrics can require mass amounts of water to produce. “Every step of the supply chain is like another layer of capitalism.”

With her masks, she gathers unwanted clothing from community members on Instagram.

“That was an immediate way for me to start thinking about how to include community in my practice,” Isoe says.

She was also selected to be part of the Social Justice Sewing Academy’s business incubator. She says the academy, which is in California, is helping her launch a line of baby clothes which Isoe will make out of parents’ old clothing.

“I think there’s an opportunity where you have clothing from your old life but then you have your new life and you have a baby,” Isoe says, adding that she’ll take clothing that moms no longer wear and turn them into something for the baby.

She’s currently working on Japanese jinbeis, which are similar to kimonos, for babies.