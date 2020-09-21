Tucson Musicians Hall of Fame takes 2020 induction ceremony to the virtual world

When her husband was assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in 1983, she wasted no time finding her voice in her adopted hometown. She led the youth choir at the Bacon Memorial Church Of God In Christ — it's now the Trinity Hope Church of God in Christ — and quickly established a reputation for shaping the talents of young people. In 1988, Covington joined the Tucson Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America and today is the chapter representative.

It is her work with young people that was truly inspiring. Her impact started with that west-side church choir and then blossomed, including teaming up with her friend Rochelle Magee to co-found Young People With A Vision, a youth choir whose members came from throughout Southern Arizona and ranged in age from 3 to 30.

Covington was also the vocal director of Palo Verde High School's gospel choir, the Voices of Triumph, which she led from 1989 to 1993, lining up performances in schools, churches, conventions and local and statewide events to give the members a taste of performing before a live audience.

Her philosophy in life, according to her bio: "Build upon the melody of the song to find the perfect harmony for your lives!"

