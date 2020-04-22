Venture out into the art world from the confines of your Tucson home

Gallery hopping just isn’t in the cards right now.
Neither is exploring museums or visiting artists in their studios.
But there are still ways to feed your hunger.
Art galleries around the world, and some right here in Tucson, have been putting exhibitions online to keep art fans engaged while self-quarantining from the coronavirus.
The University of Arizona School of Art, for example, has put its 2020 Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition entirely online at bfaexhibition.art.arizona.edu.
The show, which normally takes place on the UA campus each spring, showcases the works of the school’s undergraduates.
Students submitted six works apiece for the show and the school’s faculty selected the best pieces from more than 80 students to go into the exhibit.
Works can be searched on the site by curated gallery, the school’s different programs and by the student’s last name.
Sure, looking at art online can’t compare to studying the original. But it can still stir your soul.
Here is a sampling of the local art you can find online:
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s Ironwood Gallery: desertmuseumarts.com/nature-in-art
- Alvaro Enciso’s art inspired by border issues:
- Retired dentist Merlin Cohen’s stone sculptures:
- The Center for Creative Photography:
- Dru Hill’s cowboy-inspired art:
- Judith Johnson’s plein-air and studio oils:
- Kathryn Gastelum’s abstract and realism paintings:
- Nancy Charak’s geometric paintings and drawings:
- Andrea Mendola’s desert botanicals and portraits:
- Etherton Gallery:
- Glass works at Philabaum Glass Gallery & Studios:
- Tucson Museum of Art’s #MuseumFromHome:
- Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson’s artists takeover:
Global reach
Yearning to explore around the world?
Check the virtual galleries out at the following museums:
Louvre Museum: louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
- National Museum of the American Indian:
- The National Gallery of Art:
- Art Institute of Chicago:
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art:
- de Young Museum:
- National Museum of African American History and Culture:
- Tate Modern:
- The Museum of Modern Art:
Kathleen Allen has written about the arts for more than 30 years.
