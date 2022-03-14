Celebrate Tucson's hip-hop talent at this weekend festival

, 1508 E. Helen St. Aspiring artists will also get a chance at one-on-one sessions with music industry professionals, engineers, touring managers and A&R reps from major labels. Festival director Edward “Pike” Romero said the event is meant to be a true representation of hip-hop in Tucson. “It is all about celebrating the people involved in the scene,” Romero said. “Getting people together. Respecting each other and having a good time.” This will be the fourth Tucson Hip Hop Festival, a do-over of sorts for the 2020 hip-hop fest, which was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. Unlike prior festivals, this festival will be more spread out, to help mitigate any potential coronavirus spread. 191 Toole has a mask policy in place. It also requires attendees of any of its events to be fully vaccinated or to come to the venue with proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours. With cases continuing to drop throughout the state, Romero is hoping 191 Toole will drop its mandates before the festival takes place. “I like when you have that feeling of people shoulder to shoulder, just raging and having fun,” Romero said. “But it is going to be a little different this year. The venue wants to make sure that people will be as safe as possible.” Romero still expects attendees will have a good time, exploring what Tucson’s hip-hop scene has to offer. “(Tucson hip-hop) is raw but not dangerous,” he said. “It is something that is built out of love and community. in Tucson, we are really pushing toward respecting each other and helping each other out.” Day One of the Tucson Hip Hop Festival at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., runs from noon until 11 p.m. Admission is $25 through tucsonhiphopfestival.com Day Two at the UA Poetry Center runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit