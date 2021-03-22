Children's Museum reopening Tucson, Oro Valley locations

Months after the pandemic forced it to close, Children's Museum of Tucson cracked the doors open a bit last November with some outdoor activities and limited access to its exhibits.

Now, after months of restricted access and activity, the museum is reopening its downtown facility and sister museum in Oro Valley with limited occupancy in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Both facilities will be open weekends only — Thursdays through Sundays — but all activities will be available, including Toddler Town, Peek-a-boo Palace and Airways at Oro Valley, which is geared to children 5 and younger; and Whistle Stop, Investigation Station and Electri-City at the Tucson museum that's geared to older kids.

“We are so excited to hear laughter throughout the Children’s Museum,” Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg said. “We have spent the past year developing new programs, expanding our exhibits and gearing up for reopening; we are so ready for families to come back to play. Our focus is on fun engagement and welcoming families back to in-person experiences safely.”