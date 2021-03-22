Children's Museum reopening Tucson, Oro Valley locations

Months after the pandemic forced it to close, Children's Museum of Tucson cracked the doors open a bit last November with some outdoor activities and limited access to its exhibits.
Now, after months of restricted access and activity, the museum is reopening its downtown facility and sister museum in Oro Valley with limited occupancy in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Both facilities will be open weekends only — Thursdays through Sundays — but all activities will be available, including Toddler Town, Peek-a-boo Palace and Airways at Oro Valley, which is geared to children 5 and younger; and Whistle Stop, Investigation Station and Electri-City at the Tucson museum that's geared to older kids.
“We are so excited to hear laughter throughout the Children’s Museum,” Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg said. “We have spent the past year developing new programs, expanding our exhibits and gearing up for reopening; we are so ready for families to come back to play. Our focus is on fun engagement and welcoming families back to in-person experiences safely.”
Among the improvements made while it was closed: A new train table, updated Tippy Town and new outdoor play activities in the Curiosity Courtyard. Visitors 5 and older will be required to wear masks and the extended outdoor space and visitor limits will allow for social distancing.
The Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. downtown, reopens on on Thursday, March 25, with timed admissions at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Admission is $9 per person and tickets are available online at childrensmuseumtucson.org/tucson. Discounts are available for military and visitors on public assistance.
Children’s Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road, reopens on April 1 and will offer admissions at 9 and 10:30 a.m., and noon and 1:30 p.m. Visitors can buy tickets ($7 per person) in advance at childrensmuseumtucson.org/oro-valley.
Arizona Milk Producers is sponsoring the museum's "Take Me to the Museum!" opening weekend, offering goody bags for the first 250 kids at the Tucson museum and the first 100 kids at Oro Valley. For more information, call 792-9985.