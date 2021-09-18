After European COVID exile, TSO conductor returns with renewed energy, short hair

"We were all behind masks, smiling," Gomez said. "I couldn’t be happier and all the musicians were happy.”

The orchestra played the annual Mexican Independence Day concert at Fox Tucson Theatre on Sept. 15.

"It’s been 18 months since we got together as an orchestra, but right from the very beginning, it was there," Gomez said. "It was like nothing had happened, but no, you could tell that something happened because the energy was so positive. Finally we are able to do what we want and what we were actually born to do."

Throughout the pandemic, Gomez continued producing online content for his TSO audience, including virtual conversations and an interview series with TSO musicians and guest artists who were supposed to perform with the orchestra last season. The videos, broadcast on the orchestra's YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/TheTucsonSymphony), attracted anywhere from dozens of views to hundreds. Performances by TSO members including a recital by Concertmaster Lauren Roth in May 2020 routinely got 1,000 or more views.

But while the virtual events kept the orchestra engaged with the audience, Gomez, who guest conducted a handful of concerts in Europe over the summer, said there is nothing like the live experience.