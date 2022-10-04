After pandemic pause, Tucson Big Sing is back

Sometimes you have to step back and take a deep breath and say, “Let’s try that again.”

That’s no doubt the thought going through the mind of Elizabeth Schauer, the founder and devoted organizer of the fledgling Tucson Big Sing community sing-along, as she gets ready to relaunch the event this weekend.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual sing returns to Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

It will only be the third time that hundreds of vocalists of varying talents and experiences will get together to join voices just for fun.

Schauer organized the inaugural Big Sing in 2018 and saw participation double to several hundred people in Year 2 in 2019. Then the pandemic happened and singing, especially in large groups, was paused after health officials warned that it could lead to spreading the virus.

This year, Schauer, who directs choral activities at the University of Arizona, and Tucson Big Sing are pulling out all the stops.

Their comeback event promises to be a vocal blast, with a half-dozen song leaders representing Tucson’s dynamic voice community, and support from choirs throughout the city including Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, Tucson Girls Chorus, Helios Ensemble, Arizona Repertory Singers and Arizona Choral Arts Association.

Here are five reasons we think you should head over to DeMeester, East 22nd Street and North Country Club Road, at 7 p.m. Saturday and join the fun.

Everyone’s invited: Honestly, when we sing, the dogs cry. Real tears.

But in a group of hundreds, we’re pretty sure we can cover up some of our faults. And in a group that big, no one is going to be pointing fingers at that one out-of-key pitchy soprano.

Great tunes: The program includes familiar songs that cross generations, including “America the Beautiful” and “Amazing Grace,” “Hey Jude” and “Sweet Caroline” and “La Bamba” and “Lean on Me.”

Organizers will be handing out printed song lyrics or you can download them onto your phone.

Follow the leader: Schauer tapped several song leaders from the crew that was on hand for the second annual Big Sing in 2019 including Eric Holtan from True Concord Voices & Orchestra; Tucson High Magnet School Choirs Director Chizuru Jurman; and composer/choral conductor Robert Lopez-Hanshaw from Temple Emanu-El. Rounding out the song leaders is Tucson High Magnet School Choirs Director Chizuru Jurman, international opera singer Diana Peralta and Rincon/University High School choir director Chris Newsom. UA choral faculty member Nicky Man, artistic director of THEM Youth Ensemble, will play keyboards.

Schauer’s UA colleague Kristin Dauphinais and Dennis Tamblyn of the Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company will emcee.

Can’t beat the cost: Admission is free.

We love free.