Civic Orchestra of Tucson introduces new conductor

The volunteer Civic Orchestra of Tucson will introduce its new conductor when it opens its 47th season on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Keun Oh, who earned his doctorate degree in conducting from the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, will lead the 75-piece orchestra in a concert that includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and Beethoven’s “Coriolan” Overture. Wallingford Riegger’s fanciful Dance Rhythms rounds out the program.

The concert is the first of eight planned for the orchestra’s 47th season, which includes holiday concerts and a collaboration with Dancing in the Streets on “The Nutcracker Ballet” in December.

Oh is the fourth conductor to lead the Civic Orchestra of Tucson since founding conductor George Schwartz launched the group in 1975. He led the ensemble until 1980, when Herschel Kreloff took over.

Kreloff was at the podium until 2017, turning over the baton to Charles Bontrager months before Kreloff died in April 2018.

Oh was named as Bontrager’s replacement last spring after Bontrager announced his retirement.

The orchestra will perform the concert twice: at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the UA’s Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road; and at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Admission is free.

The orchestra this season also relaunched its popular kid-friendly Instrument Petting Zoos at Bear Down Fridays before UA Wildcats football home games. There are two remaining are on Oct. 28 and Nov. 18, both being held at Main Gate Square’s Geronimo Square, off East University Boulevard and North Euclid Avenue.