Mark Insley gets personal on 4th CD, first one recorded in Tucson

“I wanted to say look, this is what it sounds like. if you came to see us live, this is what it sounds like, right here,” he said.

The album is a personal one for Insley, who launched his music career in Los Angeles’ early alt-country and bluegrass scene, taking cues from Merle Haggard, Owens and the early 1970s alt-country band Flying Burrito Brothers. He explores topics that he was hesitant to wade into on his early projects, even though he now realizes the themes strike a universal chord. Everyone had that first car, although the 1967 Valiant of his memory with a story of murder and dismemberment probably beats out your '75 Buick.

The album has strong nods to neo-traditional country in the twangy ditty "Trailer Trash Talkin' Queen," about a woman who's not afraid to speak her mind no matter what comes out of it. The title song is a swampy rocking lament of sorting out right from wrong: “I’m over church, but I keep on sinning / I claim the good Lord’s work, but the devil’s winning.” Then he segues to a nostalgic stroll through the "Good 'Ol Days" when a kid down the block sold lemonade and the town hosted a big Labor Day parade.

The album also includes the tear-jerker "Sleeping With Your Memory," inspired by a fan at one of his live shows who told him a story about losing his wife and being left with just her memory.