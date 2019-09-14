If you go

Tucson Symphony Orchestra opens its 91st season on Friday, Sept. 20, at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., with the first of several concerts centered on the music of Beethoven. The orchestra is celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth.

The orchestra will perform eight of Beethoven's nine symphonies including his popular Fifth on Dec. 6 and 8 at Tucson Music Hall and Nos. 8 and 2 on "Beethoven x 2" at Catalina Foothills High School Jan.11 and 12, 2020.

For tickets and more information, visit tucsonsymphony.org