Orkesta Mendoza bumped up to Jazz Fest headliner

When the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival lost a pair of high-profile headliners last week, it turned to Tucson’s own Orkesta Mendoza to fill a bigger role.

The cumbia-mambo-Latin rock fusion band under band leader Sergio Mendoza went from Jazz Festival opening act for the Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz outfit Spanish Harlem Orchestra to top billing for their own show at Hotel Congress. It will be the band’s first Tucson gig since playing a pair of sold-out New Year’s Eve events at Congress in December 2019.

“We’re excited to play a hometown show. We are super excited,” Mendoza said of the band’s Jan. 22 show on the Hotel Congress Plaza Stage, 311 E. Congress St.

After the jazz festival last week lost headliners Jon Batiste (“unforeseen circumstances”) and Herb Alpert (health concerns), festival Executive Director Khris Dodge announced that Orkesta Mendoza was stepping in to help fill the void.

The event will be the band’s fourth concert since returning to live music last October for the World Expo in Dubai. They played a pair of shows in Denver, as well.